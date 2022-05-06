Oppenheimer Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $278.37 and a twelve month high of $558.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
