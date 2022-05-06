Oppenheimer Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $278.37 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

