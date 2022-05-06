Oppenheimer Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $290.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

