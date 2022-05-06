OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 202,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,061. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.