OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 14,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.