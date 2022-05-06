Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ORCL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,312. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

