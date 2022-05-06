OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after buying an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 337,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OSUR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 374,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,322. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

