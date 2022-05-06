Orcadian Energy’s (ORCA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of Orcadian Energy stock opened at GBX 41.39 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Orcadian Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 30.55 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.74). The stock has a market cap of £26.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.