Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

