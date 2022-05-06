Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.18

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 46627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $801.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Organogenesis by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

