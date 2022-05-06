Origin Sport Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $43,815.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00061613 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.