Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.14

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1144669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

