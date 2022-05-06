Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.14

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1144669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
