Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.14

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1144669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

