Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

ONL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 35,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $171,893,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,250,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,518,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

