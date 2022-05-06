Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $179.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

