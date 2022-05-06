Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 9,570 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87.

