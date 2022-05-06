Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $453,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

