Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $639.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

