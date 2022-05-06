Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $526,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $458.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $448.54 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

