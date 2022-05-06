Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,740,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,839,000.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

