Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.