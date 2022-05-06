Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after purchasing an additional 763,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

