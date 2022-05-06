Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 318996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

