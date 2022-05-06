Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.46

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 40074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$293.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

