Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.09

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $29.30. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

