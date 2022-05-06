Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

OR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,017,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

