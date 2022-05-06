OST Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (OST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $947,124.69 and approximately $20,111.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

