Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.15

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 4394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

