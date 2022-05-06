Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,580. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

