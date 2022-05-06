Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.