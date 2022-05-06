Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 825,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,246,094. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

