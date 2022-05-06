Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 18,092 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,318. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $76.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

