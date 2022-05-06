Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 65,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

