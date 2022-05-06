Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 71,460 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,460 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

