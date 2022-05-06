Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. 970,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,319,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $279.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

