Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.