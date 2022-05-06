Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the third quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.