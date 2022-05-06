Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 133,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,223. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44.

