Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

VLO traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.58. 63,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

