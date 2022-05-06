Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,148,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,621,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.62 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.