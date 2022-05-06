Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 23,645 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,116. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

