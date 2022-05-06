Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. 45,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.