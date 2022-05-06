Palladium Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.44. 17,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.