Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. 7,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.