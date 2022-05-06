Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 150,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,415. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

