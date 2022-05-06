Palladium Partners LLC Sells 3,553 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

MO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. 163,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,649. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

