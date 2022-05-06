Palladium Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $255,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

COST stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,207. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $371.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

