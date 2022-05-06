Palladium Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,341.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,552. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,762.69.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

