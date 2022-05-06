Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $28.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.96. 77,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,560. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.03. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,909,567. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

