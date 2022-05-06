Pangolin Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $1.84 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00242339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00216827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00477383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.64 or 1.99151957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,535,998 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

