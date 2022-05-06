Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57.
Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
